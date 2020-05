17:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Complaint against Biden Center for undisclosed China donations Read more 'Since 2017 alone when Biden Center opened, university received over $70 million from China, of which $22 million listed as “Anonymous”.' ► ◄ Last Briefs