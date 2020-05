17:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Incentives granted to businesses for employee hirings The government has created an incentive program for businesses whereby they will receive 3,500 shekels for each employee hired after May 1st and 7,500 shekels for each employee hired after June 1st. ► ◄ Last Briefs