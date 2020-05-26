16:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 'The price of annexation will not be a Palestinian state' The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Councial Shlomo Ne'eman has stated that "annexation should not come at the price of allowing a Palestinian state between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River." He said that application of sovereignty over the entire Jewish population of Judea and Samaria cannot mean that isolated Jewish communities will be engulfed by territory handed over to the Palestinians. ► ◄ Last Briefs