'Rav Rafi Peretz is a good man who should not be in politics'

Outgoing Minister of Transportation Betzalel Smotrich of the relgious-Zionist camp called incoming Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage "a good man who should not be in politics." Peretz was the only member of the Yamina religious-Zionist list who joined the coaltion government but Smotrich says he is not boycotting Peretz for doing so.

Smotrich has just signed his name to a document that unites all parties of the religious-Zionist sector. Although Smotrich thinks what Peretz did was a mistake, Smotrich considers unity among religious-Zionists of overriding importance.