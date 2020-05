16:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Israeli company monitoring online human rights and privacy Read more Israeli company, CybeRighTech (CRT), monitors technology and apps to make sure they're not used to violate human rights. Get the latest ► ◄ Last Briefs