On the 20th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, Middle East expert Professor Eyal Zisser from Tel Aviv University says Israel was mistaken in allowing Hezbollah to set up missilbe batteries in the southern part of that country. "We were correct in leaving Lebanon but erred in allowing Hezbollah to bring in missiles. Just as we do not allow Iran to set up missiles today in Syria, we should not have allowed them to do in Lebanon and then we would not have the problem there today. We have forgotten Lebanon but she has not forgotten us."

It is estimated that Iran through its Hezbollah proxy has imported 150,000 missiles into Lebanon.