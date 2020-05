15:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Fire breaks out in Ofer Forest on Mount Carmel A fire ahas broken out in Ofer Forest on Mount Carmel. Firefighting trucks and planes are on the scene in an effort to prevent the blaze from spreaking. ► ◄ Last Briefs