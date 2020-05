15:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Undercover soldiers nab Bedouins suspected of army base break-in Undercover soliders from the Mishmar HaGvul (Border Police) unit arrested two Bedouins in the city of Rahat who are suspected of breaking into the army base at MIshmar HaNegev in order to steal weapons. ► ◄ Last Briefs