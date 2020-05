15:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Israel was not ready when the virus struck. But who was? Read more To defeat an enemy, you need for life to have meaning. And that is the case in Israel and what explains its success in containing the corona pandemic. Opinion. ► ◄ Last Briefs