15:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Malka Leifer fit to stand trial, paving way for extradition Jerusalem court finds Australian-Israeli teacher fit to stand trial for charges of sexual abuse, paving way for her extradition to Australia