15:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Was Israel's retreat from Lebanon the right move - or a blunder? Read more Eyal Zisser, expert on the Mideast, tells Arutz 7 that Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon saved soldiers' lives - but also empowered Hezbollah ► ◄ Last Briefs