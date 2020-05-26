|
14:48
Reported
News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
Security to be placed at synagogue in old 'Shaarei Zedek' complex
The finance ministry announced the placing of security guards 24 hours a day at the historic synagogue in the old 'Shaarei Zedek' complex which Radio Kol Baramah reported that homeless people had tried to destroy parts of.
Avi Mizrahi, the synagogue's manager, called on the building preservation authority and the mayor of Jerusalem to work to quickly repair the destruction.
