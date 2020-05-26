Program to encourage investment in Israeli hi-tech approved

The plan for encouraging institutional investment in Israeli high-tech companies at advanced stages of fundraising was approved.

Under the plan, the state will provide protection for investment portfolios of institutional entities that invest in high-tech companies in advanced fundraising stages.

The protection will be given to investments made within a period of 18 months from the approval of the plan.

The Minister of Finance will hold discussions with the Minister of Economy and Industry together with the relevant parties to ascertain the success of the program