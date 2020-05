13:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 London: Anti-Semitic poster found at Jewish cemetery An anti-Semitic poster was found this morning (Tuesday) in front of the old Jewish cemetery in London, reports Galei Tzahal. Local police have launched an investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs