13:03
Reported
Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
Minister Steinitz: Water treatment plant not a prime US concern
Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz reports that the preference for an Israeli company over the Chinese company for the tender to build a water treatment plant stemmed from American pressure.
"The Israeli company's offer was good by a significant margin from all competitors, including the Chinese. I was in a meeting with Pompeo and Netanyahu, it didn't appear to me that that plant was a top American concern," he told Kan Bet.
