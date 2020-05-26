Ryanair welcomes Spain reopening for tourism from July 1

Ryanair, Europe’s largest low fares airline, today (Tues 26 May) confirmed it plans to operate 40% of its normal July flight schedule, as Spain this weekend, announced it would remove travel and visitor restrictions from 1 July, mirroring earlier plans announced by Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal to reopen their hotels and beaches for the key July-Aug family holiday season.

Ryanair will be offering daily flights from countries all over Northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland, Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus from 1 July.

To celebrate the lifting of these travel restrictions across Europe, Ryanair has launched a seat sale for travel in July & Aug with fares starting from just €29.99 one way, but these seats must be booked by midnight Thurs 28 May.