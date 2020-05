12:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 University of Haifa receives $1.5 million to support musicians University of Haifa has received a $1.15 million bequest to endow scholarships for outstanding music students and increase musical opportunities within Israel, especially in the country’s North.



Donated by The Jack and Minnie Levenson Scholarship Fund, made possible by their son, Stephen B. Levenson, who died last December in Maryland, the funds are set to be allocated in an endowment, meaning that a certain number of scholarships can be awarded to students in perpetuity.