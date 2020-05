12:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Defense Ministry: Analogues of Gaucher's drugs effective against Covid Research conducted by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) indicates that the analogues of two drugs designed to treat Gaucher’s disease are effective against coronavirus and may also be effective in the case of future outbreaks of new viruses, the defense ministry said. ► ◄ Last Briefs