12:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Picture: Tzipi Hotovely recognized at Beit Harav Kook Settlement Minister Tzipi Hotovely arrived on Tuesday to Rav Kook's house in Jerusalem where she did national service many years ago and received a certificate of recognition. (Credit: Hezki Baruch)