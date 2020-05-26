10:26
News Briefs

  Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20

'Commanders for Israel's Security': Unilateral sovereignty 'dangerous'

The "Commanders for Israel's Security" responded to moves to promote sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"Unilateral annexation is a dangerous move for Israel that may bring with it security, political and economic deterioration. Responsibility obligates stopping and managing a comprehensive, in-depth and orderly process before Israel carries out dangerous unilateral steps from which there is no return."

