Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
'Commanders for Israel's Security': Unilateral sovereignty 'dangerous'
The "Commanders for Israel's Security" responded to moves to promote sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.
"Unilateral annexation is a dangerous move for Israel that may bring with it security, political and economic deterioration. Responsibility obligates stopping and managing a comprehensive, in-depth and orderly process before Israel carries out dangerous unilateral steps from which there is no return."
