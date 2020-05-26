MK Zohar: We will apply sovereignty on July 1

Likud faction chairman and coalition chairman MK Mickey Zohar declared that his party will apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria according to the schedule set by the prime minister.

"Annexation is going to happen, both in the government and in the Knesset - we're currently going over the maps with the US government. What is expected to happen is applying sovereignty to all localities in Israel - our target date is July 1," Zohar said in an interview here on Kan Bet.