08:56
Reported
News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
Minister Shmuli: I won't support application of sovereignty
The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs says he will not support the process of applying sovereignty led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Unilateral annexation is at odds with the national interest of the state. There is no doubt that the prime minister is currently very motivated to advance this move, but I will not support it. Our ability to delay the move is much greater within the government,” Shmuli said in an interview with Kan Bet.
