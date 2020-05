08:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 'Initiative to change method of selection of AG won't be promoted' Likud and Blue and White officials say that the initiative to change the election method of the AG will not be promoted to prevent clashes between the parties, Kan reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs