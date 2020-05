08:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 The Jews are not “settlers” in their own ancestral heartland Read more Why should 'peace' between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs require that Israel give its ancestral birthright for a mess of potage? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs