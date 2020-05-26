Norway: Most MPs reject labeling of Judea and Samaria products

Most Norwegian MPs rejected a motion to mark Israeli products manufactured in Judea and Samaria, imported into Norway, according to Israel Hayom. Norway is not a member of the European Union and is therefore not committed to procedures that it has formulated on the matter.

The proposal to mark the products was raised about two weeks ago by left-wing parties, including the Norwegian Labor Party. However, most of the parliamentary parties, which included all coalition parties and other non-affiliated parties, voted against.