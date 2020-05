07:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Jackie Jakubowski, editor of Swedish Jewish magazine, dies at 68 Read more Jackie Jakubowski ,the editor of Sweden's Jewish Chronicle and author of a number of books on Jewish culture, dead at 68. ► ◄ Last Briefs