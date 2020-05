06:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Military helicopter crashes in Russia A Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing at Anadyr airport in Russia's Far East on Tuesday morning, the Sputnik news agency reported. According to the report, all four people on board were killed. A source in the emergency services said a technical malfunction could have been the cause of the hard landing. ► ◄ Last Briefs