PA officials assure Israel: We will enforce security

Despite the Palestinian Authority's announcement that it would end the security coordination with Israel, senior PA officials have been sending messages to Israel in recent days stating that the PA will continue to enforce security stability and will not allow the situation to deteriorate, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

A security official had said after the PA decision, "The Palestinians have stopped everything, it's something they never did. There are no calls, the phones are closed. We have never been in a situation where everything is closed like now. But right now they’re simply not talking, they still haven't broken the rules. We'll see where it goes."