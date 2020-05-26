|
06:13
Reported
News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
Biden appears in public for the first time in two months
Former US Vice President Joe Biden appeared in public on Monday for the first time in more than two months, laying a wreath to honor the fallen at a Delaware war memorial.
Biden, who was wearing a mask, was joined by his wife. He told a small pool of reporters "it feels good to be out of my house." He also urged Americans to "never forget the sacrifices these men and women made. Never, ever, ever."
Last Briefs