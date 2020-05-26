|
05:56
Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
WHO warns Brazil against reopening its economy too soon
The World Health Organization warned Brazil on Monday against reopening its economy before it can perform enough testing to control the spread of the pandemic.
The organization’s executive director, Michael Ryan, said in a news conference that Brazil’s “intense” transmission rates meant it should keep some sort of stay-at-home measures in place, regardless of negative impacts on the economy.
