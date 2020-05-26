|
05:42
Reported
News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
Turkey: We will not agree to annexation in Judea and Samaria
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning Israel of the consequences of annexing territories in Judea and Samaria, emphasizing that Turkey will not permit “Palestinian land” to be granted to anyone.
In a video message to Muslims in the US on the occasion of the holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, Erdogan said Turkey is monitoring Israel's plan to annex land while ignoring Palestinian sovereignty and international law.
Last Briefs