PA ends coronavirus lockdown after more than two months

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday declared an end to the two-month long lockdown that was imposed in early March with the discovery of the first cases of coronavirus in Bethlehem.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah and quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency, Shtayyeh said that following the sharp decline in cases that currently stand at only 122 active cases, a decision was made to allow return to normal life.