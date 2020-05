04:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20 Earthquake felt near New Zealand's capital A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck the New Zealand city of Levin, near the country’s capital Wellington. This is the second time in two days that an earthquake was felt in the area. There are no reports of injuries or damages at this time. ► ◄ Last Briefs