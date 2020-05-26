Bank of Israel Governor: Recovery will take longer than expected

The Governor of the Bank of Israel, Professor Amir Yaron, told Kan 11 News on Monday that the pace of the economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis will be slower than initially estimated.

Yaron noted that there is a great deal of uncertainty about the number of Israelis returning from the unemployment and from unpaid leave and the size of the economy's growth. Yaron added that the restrictions on activity in the economy, including in the restaurant and aviation sectors, will remain in place longer than expected, even in 2021.