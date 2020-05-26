|
03:15
Reported
News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
Minister to Twitter: Suspend Khamenei's account
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) on Monday sent an official letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in which she demanded that he immediately suspend the account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The request follows Khamenei’s tweets last week in which he encouraged, among other things, the implementation of a Nazi “Final Solution” against Israel.
Last Briefs