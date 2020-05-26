|
Sivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
California places of worship to resume in-person services
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued new guidelines for places of worship in the state to begin resuming in-person services amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.
Newsom's new guidelines say places of worship could reopen, if local county public health officials approve, but attendance must be limited to 25% of building capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower.
