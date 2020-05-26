Likud MK: This is not the time for Finance Ministry to tighten the belt

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) responded on Monday evening to the cancellation of the third installment of payments to self-employed individuals and the cancellation of the small business loan fund.

"This is not the time to tighten the belt in the Ministry of Finance. Promises must be fulfilled. It may be time to immediately advance the law I submitted together with my friend Minister Eli Cohen to freeze loan payments for up to six months. The law, of course, is being objected to by the Bank of Israel, which unfortunately automatically also draws the opposition of the Ministry of Finance," said Karhi.