WHO suspends clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it had "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, AFP reports.

The decision follows the publication last week of a study in the Lancet, which indicated that using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.