|
00:12
Reported
News BriefsSivan 3, 5780 , 26/05/20
WHO suspends clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it had "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure, AFP reports.
The decision follows the publication last week of a study in the Lancet, which indicated that using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.
Last Briefs