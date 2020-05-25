Some homes already demolished, stresses victim's father

Yoav Sorek, father of murdered teenager Dvir Sorek, who was killed in a stabbing attack in August, 2019 in Gush Etzion, has criticized the media’s portrayal of today’s Supreme Court ruling that cancelled the demolition order on the home of one of the terrorists involved in the attack.

“Atuna was one of a gang, not a lone terrorist,” Sorek wrote on Facebook. “The headlines in some media outlets read that the home of ‘Dvir Sorek’s murderer’ will not be demolished, but that’s not the whole truth.”