Poll: 73.5% of Israelis support annexation

According to a poll conducted by the Direct Poll Research Institute and released today by the i24NEWS international news channel, 73.5% of Israelis support Prime Minister Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. 15.7% of all respondents replied that they were against the plan, while 10.8% had no opinion on the matter.

Among French speakers, support for the plan was even higher with a staggering 90.1% of Israel's French-speaking residents supporting the move and only 6% opposed. Among English-speaking responders, 47.2% came out in favor, compared to 31.1% who said the were against.

The survey was conducted yesterday by Shlomo Filber and Tzoriel Sharon of the Direct Polls LTD Research Institute. 464 English and French-speaking Israelis over the age of 18 were polled. There was a 4.2% + - 95% probability of error.

Direct Polls Annexation survey

