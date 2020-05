20:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Yamina proposes law against investigating PM The Yamina faction proposed a law which would forbid criminal investigations against Israel's prime minister. The "French Law" would prevent authorities from investigating the ruling prime minister while in office with the exception of serious offenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs