Erdogan warns of 'consequences' for annexation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Israel against annexing parts of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, proclaiming that Turkey would not agree to have anyone take control of "Palestinian" land.

In a video message to Muslims in the US on occassion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Erdogan said Turkey was aware of Israel's annexation plans, in "violation of 'Palestinian' sovereignty and international law."

The Turkish dictator also stated that as far as Turkey was concerned, the city of al-Quds (Jerusalem) was a red line for Muslims across the world.