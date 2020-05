17:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Proposal: Only MKs to select attorney general Read more MKs Ayelet Shaked and Shlomo Karai submit bill to remake committee to select attorney general to include only Knesset members. ► ◄ Last Briefs