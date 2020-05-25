|
China warns US against interfering with internal affairs
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said the US government should stop trying to influence the "march of 1.4 billion people towards modernization" following increased tensions between the two countries.
US President Trump has blamed China of misleading the world community regarding the coronavirus while the communist state has accused the US army of planting the virus in the city of Wuhan.
