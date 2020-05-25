Smotrich: Court compromising state security

Head of the National Union religious Zionist party Betzalel Smotrich strongly critisized the Supreme Court order against the demolition of the home of a PA terrorist behind the murder of 18-year-old yeshiva student Dvir Sorek in 2019.

"The Supreme Court is again getting in the way of state security and not allowing the IDF to fight terror and create deterrence. The responsibility for futrure acts of terror will be on his hands of those who allows the court to continue functioning the way it has been without correcting this issue," Smotrich said.