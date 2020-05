17:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 President of Austria apologizes for violating CV-19 regulations President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen apologized via a Twitter post after admitting to violating the country's COVID-19 health guidelines. Van der Bellen said he visited a restaurant for the first time since the beginning of the government-imposed lockdown months ago, and remained there after the 11 p.m. curfew. ► ◄ Last Briefs