Bennett on Court ruling: Message of weakness

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett responded to a Supreme Court decision against the demolition of the house of one of the terrorists behind the murder of 18-year-old yeshiva student Dvir Sorek in 2019.

"As Minister of Defense I issued a demolition order on the home of the murderer of Dvir Sorek. Now the Court has canceled it, weakening our deterrence system. I call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Justice to demand an immediate appeal of the sentence," Bennett stated.