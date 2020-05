16:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Court: Home of Dvir Sorek's murderer will not be destroyed Read more Justices Uzi Fogelman and Anat Baron rule IDF cannot demolish home of terrorist in cell which murdered yeshiva student. ► ◄ Last Briefs