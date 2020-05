16:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Lapid attacks Blue and White MKs Lapid claimed his party was, "defending the most basic aspect of Israeli democracy..." Addressing the Likud ministers who came to support the Prime Minister at the trial and lack of outcry on the part of members of the Blue and White party, he said, "Yesterday it became apparent that this not a unity government, but a Netanyahu-run government and that they are simply hostages doing his bidding." ► ◄ Last Briefs