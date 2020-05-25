Lapid: Netanyahu dragging us into civil war

Yair Lapid said at a meeting of the Yesh Atid faction that, "Netanyahu's trial began with wild accusations against the rule of law. As soon as it started, he dragged his ministers to court and openly incited his followers. As soon as he tries dragging the country into a civil war, it's incumbent on us to prevent him from serving out his term."

"After all the promises to protect the justice system, Gantz and Ashkenazi have chosen to remain silenct," Lapid continued. "Is there any principle out there you are willing to fight for?", he added, referencing his former coalition partners.